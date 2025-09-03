First responders testify 3-year-old was dead when they arrived at West Melbourne apartment

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Jurors in the Erica Dotson murder trial heard graphic testimony Tuesday from first responders who said 3-year-old Jameson Nance was already dead when they reached his West Melbourne home on June 11, 2021.

Former West Melbourne Police officer Taran Radig told jurors, “His head was swollen, there was bruising around his eye. His eyes were swollen, probably to the size of golf balls.”

Lt. Patrick Buckley said the boy’s pupils were fixed and unresponsive. He added, “We hooked him up on the EKG machine to confirm a rhythm, which was asystole, which is flatline—just another form of confirmation that the kid was deceased.”

Dotson, 31, and her former boyfriend, Joshua Manns, are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, aggravated child abuse, and felony child abuse. Prosecutors say Manns beat the boy, while Dotson failed to protect him.

Jurors also saw photos taken at Jameson’s daycare just nine days before his death. Dotson reportedly claimed his injuries came from a duck attack, and police were never called. The jury may hear from medical experts as soon as tomorrow.

