Five Orlando Health hospitals recognized for outstanding stroke patient care

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday in Orlando, the American Heart Association announced that five Orlando Health hospitals received recognition for their outstanding stroke patient care.

The hospitals were awarded for adhering to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients. The American Heart Association’s recognition highlights Orlando Health’s commitment to high-quality stroke care, which is vital for better patient outcomes and community health.

“Orlando Health is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Suzanne Worthington, senior vice president and chief quality officer at Orlando Health.

Recognition for Outstanding Stroke Patient Care

Orlando Health’s facilities received notable awards: Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital all earned the Get with the Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. Additionally, Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital was awarded the Bronze Achievement Award.

A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is lost due to a blocked or ruptured vessel. Orlando Health’s stroke teams follow treatment guidelines, educate patients on managing recovery at home, and connect them to follow-up resources. The awards were given to hospitals that met specific quality measures for diagnosing and treating stroke patients, including proper medication use and treatments aligned with the latest guidelines to improve outcomes.

