Flagler County considers beach renourishment tax

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Renourishing Flagler County’s fragile coastline could fall on residents and businesses.

Commissioners are considering implementing a new tax to make up for current and future beach restoration projects.

Channel 9 has shown you how hurricanes and even small storms have wiped out the dunes, leading to washouts along A1A. Right now, several beach renourishment efforts are underway including a buried seawall and sand replacement projects.

County attorney Al Hadeed doesn’t believe those efforts will be enough.

“In order to keep those monies coming, we need to have about $7 million a year because that’s the matching amount you need to be able to match federal and state grants,” said Hadeed.

He explained some people could have to pay as much as $800 and others as little as $100, depending on their location.

While no official decisions have been made about how the payments could be divided up, Hadeed is hopeful only people close to the coast will have to cover the costs.

Even so, some residents and business owners are pushing for a better plan.

“Not on the backs of the hard working Americans. No, this is not a good idea,” said owner of Salty Turtle, Tomer Oshri.

“I don’t believe we should be taxed for that,” said resident Tina Hudanish.

