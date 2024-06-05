Local

Assault on Flagler County deputy leads to SWAT standoff in Palm Coast, sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County responded to a SWAT standoff on Wednesday.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the incident started after one of his deputies was assaulted at a home on Forsythe Lane in Palm Coast.

A SWAT team from Saint Johns County was called in to assist Flagler County deputies.

Negotiators are on the scene, hoping to de-escalate the incident and bring everything to a peaceful conclusion.

People are being asked to avoid the area as deputies and SWAT personnel work to resolve the situation.

