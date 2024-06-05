Port Orange police arrest several teens after string of car burglaries

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange are reminding people to take valuables out of their cars and lock their doors.

The warning comes after several people were seen on home surveillance video searching through unlocked vehicles before running away early Sunday morning.

Several people in the neighborhood later reported vehicle burglaries.

Police eventually arrested three teens, including one who tried to hide under a truck.

Police say those suspects were 17, 16, and 14 years old.

Officers said when they searched them, they say they found a Glock handgun magazine in their possession.

