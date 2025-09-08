Flagler County jail honored for inmate programs

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County jail is being recognized as a national model.

The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility just won its second detention facility innovation award.

The National Institute for Jail Operations chose it for the 2025 Detention Facility Innovation Award. The award will be formally presented in Mobile, Alabama on Oct. 15.

The award honors the jail’s programs to help inmates earn a GED and job skills to reduce the recidivism rate.

Sheriff Rick Staly says it shows the jail is tough on crime but also focused on rehabilitation.

The jail first won this award in 2017.

