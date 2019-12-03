Flagler County mom who quit smoking for 1 year will receive free diapers for 1 year

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County woman who quit smoking while she was pregnant will receive free diapers for the next year through the Flagler County Department of Health's Quit4Me program.
Cody Strickland, who started smoking at age 12, was four months pregnant when she enrolled in the smoking cessation program and promised to stay tobacco-free for a year.
To reward her healthy change, Quit4Me announced she will be given free diaper for the next year for her 1-year-old son, Tristan.
"We want to help pregnant moms stop smoking as soon as possible and give them an added incentive for staying tobacco-free after the baby is born -- a year's worth of free diapers," said Robert Snyder, health department administrator.
The Quit4Me program started in 2018 under the health department's Women Infants and Children (WIC) program.
"I knew I needed to quit smoking and once I found out about the free diapers, I knew I had to do it," said Strickland. "Quitting was very important for both my son's health and my own. I want to be the best mom I can be and smoking is not me being my best. That's my motivation."
The next Quit4Me class will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the health department in Bunnell (301 Dr. Carter Blvd).
Expectant and new mothers who wish to be part of Quit4Me can contact Rochelle Stone at 386-313-7107.
