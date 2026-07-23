Flagler County seeks sunset photos for 2027 state calendar

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County is inviting local photographers to submit their best sunset images for a chance to appear in a statewide calendar.

The Florida Association of Counties’ 2027 calendar contest is themed “Spectacular Sunsets.” Flagler County will collect local entries and submit them on behalf of participating photographers.

“This is a great theme for amateur and professional photographers alike to show off their talents as they capture the beauty of Flagler County,” Interim County Administrator Adam Mengel said.

Flagler County photographers have submitted winning images in three of the past four contests.

Photos must have been taken in Flagler County and should identify the location when possible. Images must be at least 2,500 pixels at 300 DPI and cannot contain watermarks, logos, names or date stamps.

Photographs altered or generated using artificial intelligence will not be accepted. Minor edits such as cropping, color correction and brightness adjustments are allowed.

Photographers must also certify that the image is their original work and grant Flagler County permission to reproduce or publish it.

Entries must be emailed to jmurphy@flaglercounty.gov by Monday, Aug. 17.

Winning photographers will receive credit in the calendar.

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