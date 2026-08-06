Flagler County Sheriff’s Office wins third in 2026 traffic safety challenge

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office earned third place in the 2026 Florida Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Challenge. The agency won the award in the category for law enforcement departments with 101 to 200 officers.

The Florida Law Enforcement Liaison Program presented the award to recognize the agency’s efforts in developing traffic safety programs.

The liaison program is a grant-funded initiative sponsored by the Florida Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It aims to advance traffic safety measures throughout the state.

Sheriff Rick Staly noted that the award comes as the county experiences growth in its population and tourism. Staly credited the agency’s personnel for their work in managing road safety during this expansion.

“Placing third among great competition across the state is an honor and a testament to our team’s efforts to keep drivers, motorcyclists, and pedestrians safe,” Staly said. “Not every crash can be prevented, but our team does a great job through focused enforcement and educational opportunities to limit unsafe driving, ensuring that we keep our roads safe even as our county continues to grow with more residents and visitors each year. I commend our team for earning this recognition and award.”

To manage local traffic, the sheriff’s office uses a collaborative strategy that involves partnerships with state and local law enforcement. One monthly effort, Operation CRASH, utilizes high-visibility enforcement in coordination with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department.

The agency also participates in several larger enforcement campaigns throughout the year.

Educational initiatives are also part of the agency’s traffic strategy. The sheriff’s office hosts the Teen Driver Challenge, a free Florida Sheriffs Association program that teaches defensive driving to young motorists. Since the office began hosting these classes in 2022, more than 150 students have completed the course.

New technology has also been integrated into local traffic management. The sheriff’s office recently acquired two message boards that activate when they detect a speeding vehicle. These boards display reminders for drivers to slow down and use flashing blue lights to gain attention.

The message boards also collect speed data. Deputies use this information to determine the most effective times to conduct traffic enforcement in specific areas.

Residents who have concerns about traffic violations or safety at specific intersections can file reports online. The agency maintains a traffic complaint portal at flaglersheriff.com/traffic-complaint for issues in specific streets or neighborhoods.

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