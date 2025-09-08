Flagler County teen accused of bringing gun to school, pointing it at student, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a 15-year-old student was arrested after bringing a gun to school and later threatening another student.

Officials said the teen brought the gun to Flagler Palm Coast High School and pointed it at another student off-campus.

The incident was reported on Friday, when a student informed school resource deputies about an aggravated assault with a firearm that occurred the previous day.

The victim claimed that the teen pointed a gun at him in the bathroom of a McDonald’s in Palm Coast Town Center after school.

“If you bring a gun to school or point it at someone else, you will be arrested,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “It doesn’t matter if you think you were just playing around; we will not tolerate this behavior.”

The victim reported that the teen had the firearm with him throughout the school day before the incident. Deputies removed him from class on Friday and searched him, but found no weapons at that time.

“When it comes to the safety of our students, it’s a top priority,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore. “Thanks to the ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative taken by a student, others were safer as a result.”

The teen initially denied possessing or brandishing a firearm, but a video of the incident was discovered on his Instagram account. Although the video was deleted, a student confirmed seeing it and stated it showed him pointing the gun, according to a report.

Deputies said the teen later admitted to having the firearm and led deputies to his home, where they found a 9 mm CANiK pistol and ammunition in his bedroom closet.

The teen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He was taken to the Flagler County jail and later transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

