Daytona Beach man allegedly steals air conditioning condenser from Palm Coast site

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man was arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing an air conditioning condenser from a Palm Coast construction site.

Andrew Atkerson, 36, was taken into custody by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Problem Area Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) Unit on July 9. The arrest followed an investigation that began in May when a homeowner reported a suspicious vehicle at their construction site. The investigation led to the discovery of the missing condenser, valued at over $4,300.

“This repeat offender made a deliberate decision to steal from a construction site,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thanks to the sharp eye of the homeowner and the investigative work of our detectives, our Real Time Crime Center, and our PACE unit, we were able to identify, locate, and arrest him.”

The investigation began after deputies received a report of a stolen air conditioning condenser from a construction site. Atkerson was arrested during a traffic stop in Flagler County and is currently held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He also faces charges for violation of probation.

Atkerson has a significant criminal history, including arrests for carjacking, battery, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a public officer, battery by a prisoner, and domestic violence.

The arrest underscores the effectiveness of community vigilance and law enforcement collaboration in addressing thefts at construction sites.

