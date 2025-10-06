Flagler County Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas dies, officials confirm

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife have died in a tragic crash, officials confirmed on Saturday, October 6.

Details about the crash that caused the deaths of Jorge Salinas and his wife, both prominent members of Flagler County’s government, remain limited as the community mourns his sudden passing.

“Jorge was a very strong partner in leading Flagler County,” said Administrator Heidi Petito. “I can’t even imagine the depth of his loss to our community or the pain his children and family must feel. He is already missed.”

Chair of the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners, Andy Dance, expressed his sorrow, stating, “A significant void has been created in our Flagler County community. He was a trusted and respected member of the leadership team. My heart goes out to his children and family. Thank you, Jorge, for your service to us and your country.”

