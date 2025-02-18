Florida man accused of sexually battering teen he met online

BUNNELL, Fla. — An eight-month investigation out of Flagler County has led to the arrest of a Palm Coast man on sex crime charges involving a child.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started on June 1, 2024, when a 14-year-old victim reported to her family that she had been sexually battered after running away from home a day earlier. The victim said the suspect, who she met on Instagram in November 2023, picked her up and brought her to his home. where the alleged crimes occurred.

According to the sheriff, the suspect dropped her off at a park the next day, where a family member found her.

Detectives investigated the case, eventually obtaining search warrants for the home and DNA of Jordan Pittmon, 26. They contacted him in October 2024, at which point he denied knowing or contacting the victim, the sheriff said.

Further investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued last week charging Pittmon with sexually battering a minor. He was arrested in Daytona Beach on Feb. 13.

He later bailed out of the Volusia County Branch Jail on $20,000.

Authorities said the victim told them she and Pittmon had been talking on Instagram and SnapChat before running away and meeting him. A family member told them she had confronted Pittmon, but the victim’s age did not deter his behavior and he continued communication with the teenager.

“I want to commend this victim on speaking up to her family about this incident so that it could be reported to law enforcement. I am sure it was not an easy thing to do,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release.

Staly is warning parents to educate their children on the dangers of the Internet and social media, particularly about who they communicate with online.

“I cannot think of any reason that a 26-year-old man should ever be messaging a 14-year-old girl on social media, and even when he was confronted by an adult who found out about the messages, he didn’t stop,” he said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has tips and resources for children and parents about online safety at flaglersheriff.com/youth-safety/online. Topics include social media, cyberbullying and privacy protection.

