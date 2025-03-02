Overnight motorcycle crash claims the life of one in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died last night in a motorcycle crash while trying to overtake an SUV, resulting in a fatal ejection from the motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Early Sunday morning, a black motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR-A1A and 9th Street.

The 54-year-old male driving the motorcycle attempted to overtake an SUV on his left side but the motorcycle then hit the raised center median.

The report states that, as a result, the motorcycle overturned multiple times and ejected the driver in the process.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. No further details have been released at this time but check back with Channel 9 for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group