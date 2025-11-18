Palm Coast teenager faces multiple charges in violent weekend robbery, sheriffs say

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast teenager has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges following a violent incident in Palm Coast over the weekend.

Early Sunday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting that individuals entered a home on Pitt Lane, attacked someone, and discharged a firearm. Dakoda Nodelman allegedly pistol-whipped a victim, chased him outside, and pointed a gun at another man.

Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the incident, stating, “This is a prime example of why parents need to be the sheriffs of their own home. This kind of violent behavior by juveniles will not be tolerated in Flagler County.”

Detectives found that Nodelman followed the victim into the residence and repeatedly hit him in the head with a firearm. After forcing the victim outside, Nodelman then aimed a gun at a second victim and searched the vehicle.

Detectives found the victim’s car keys in a dirty cat litter box and shoes under a bed after a search warrant. Nodelman was arrested for robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery, and assault with a deadly weapon, then taken to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

