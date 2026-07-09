Teen’s Instagram threat leads to arrest in Flagler County

BUNNELL, Fla. — Deputies say that a 13-year-old boy in Bunnell was arrested after threatening to kill another 13-year-old and sending images of a firearm through Instagram.

The victim’s mother reached out to law enforcement after getting several messages from the suspect, which included a photo of him holding a handgun and a written threat. The suspect later informed deputies that he and the victim had previously been friends but experienced a disagreement.

Sheriff Rick Staly kindly reminded everyone of how serious the situation is and encouraged parents to stay involved with their kids’ online activities and who they’re communicating with.

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