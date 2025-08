FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A T’Storm Warning has been issued for northeastern Flagler County until 4:15 PM.

This includes Palm Coast and Marineland.

The storm is nearly stationary.

Winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and hail are the biggest threats.

Scattered storms are possible across Central Florida through the late afternoon and evening hours.

