Flagler man arrested after toddler found wandering alone outside ‘deplorable’ home, sheriff says

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Flagler County is facing charges after a child was found wandering in the street with a wet diaper.

Deputies said they went to the child’s home in Palm Coast on Sunday and found Ross Judy drunk in bed.

Deputies said the home was in deplorable living conditions, with bugs, animal waste, and trash all around.

“No child should be living in deplorable conditions with an adult who obviously doesn’t care about their wellbeing,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for anyone endangering children or animals. I am thankful to our residents who ‘saw something and said something’ so that our deputies could intervene.”

