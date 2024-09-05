Flagler man sentenced to prison for secretly recording underaged victim

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — 32-year-old- Tyler Habdas was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by eight years of sex offender probation according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

This case started on January 30, 2023, when FCSO launched an investigation into Habdas’ activities.

As the case progressed, detectives ran a search warrant on Habdas’s phone, where they found evidence that revealed disturbing images on the device and secret recordings of the victim dating back several months.

Habdas was arrested on May 8, 2023, and was released on bond pending trial, which took place the week of July 16, 2024.

The jury found Habdas guilty on five charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, three counts of video voyeurism involving a victim under 12 and child abuse.

“Our Digital Forensics Unit played a crucial role in the investigation,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We know that today’s criminal leaves a digital footprint, and we just have to find it. That is why we started the Digital Forensics Unit and ensure that we have the most up-to-date technology and capabilities to investigate criminals of today’s era.”

Habdas was being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility until his sentencing, where he will now be transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections to serve his prison sentence.

