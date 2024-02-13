Flagler woman strikes deputy after hiding inside playground slide, sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. — A woman accused of burglary and battery on a law enforcement officer is in the Flagler County Jail.

Residents called 911 Friday night after seeing suspicious behavior on the playground of the Casa Montessori School in Palm Coast.

Deputies said they arrested Julie Martellucci, 45, as she tried to hide in a cork-screw slide.

Martellucci is accused of hitting a deputy in the face with her elbow during her arrest.

She’s accused of breaking into a shed and trying to climb through the windows of local businesses.

“This would-be thief reached a new low in her attempt to steal from local businesses,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “She left a mess on a children’s playground and slid her way into the Green Roof Inn. I also thank the concerned citizens that called in reporting the suspicious behavior that led to her arrest. Finally, if you batter a Deputy Sheriff, I promise you a trip to the Green Roof Inn.”

