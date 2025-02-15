Local

Flags lowered on Parkland anniversary

By The News Service of Florida and WFTV.com News Staff
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Two people embrace at a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to honor those killed on the 5th anniversary of the mass shooting on February 14, 2023 in Parkland, Florida. (Saul Martinez/Getty Images, File)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and faculty members.

DeSantis also issued a proclamation marking “Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day” that asks Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m. Friday.

In part, the proclamation said “We will continue to honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day both in word and in deed, and we continue to convey our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and Parkland community for their loss.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state and local buildings.

