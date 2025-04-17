Flames steps away from home frightens people in Lamplighter Village

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Families are counting their blessings tonight after flames from a brush fire in Melbourne got extremely close to their homes.

A fire near John Rodes Blvd and Eau Gallie Blvd shut down a portion of the road. Residents of Lamplighter Village say embers from the brush fire sparked another fire.

Flames got steps away from a couple of homes.

“There was smoke all over the area blowing from north to south. It was a lot of smoke,” said Wayne Gales.

Dramatic cellphone video shows massive flames going above the treetops near the Election Support Center on John Rodes Bld.

Dharasena Odom sprayed water on her mom’s charred yard after she says an ember from that brush fire ignited the dry ground and trees.

“Then I look outside and that’s when I saw the fire,” said Odom.

Odom says she came to be with her mom, knowing the brush fire was close. She never expected the flames to nearly reach her mother’s home, and she even rushed out to try to put the fire out herself.

“As soon as I seen it here, I started to lose a little bit of faith in God,” said Odom.

That faith rattled even more when she says firefighters noticed the gutter of her mom’s home starting to smoke.

“They said the gutter was starting to smolder, smoke and they threw their hose over and hosed down the entire gutter and the house,” said Odom.

Her mom and pets were evacuated. Thankfully, firefighters put out the fire, leaving the nearby homes untouched—something Odom calls a true miracle.

“His hand of protection that was over not just my mom’s home, not just this person’s home, but those businesses over there, all the homes over there there’s been no damage. I’m just grateful when you call on the Lord he is there,” said Odom.

