Flood warning issued for Volusia County

VOLUSIA, Fla. — A Flood Warning is in effect for Southeastern Volusia County until 6:45 p.m.

Radar estimates of 2-4″ of rain has fallen in this area, with an additional 1-2″ of rain possible.

This warning includes New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Oak Hill.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Sept. 14 (WFTV)

Elsewhere, the rain and storms will wind down during the evening hours, with morning lows in the 70s.

Read: Tropical Storm Gordon to weaken as it moves towards the Atlantic

Drier air finally begins to push for Sunday, resulting in lower rain and storm chances. Coverage will only be around 30%, with highs in the 90s.

The drier weather pattern will continue for much of next week, with slightly higher storm chances returning by Tuesday.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Sept. 14 (WFTV)

Temps for most of next week will be in the low 90s.

Read: Developer wants to swap hotel permissions for student housing near UCF

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group