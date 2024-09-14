Tropical Storm Gordon to weaken as it moves towards the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gordon is struggling to strengthen this morning.

The storm will move into a very dry and stable environment, meaning it will most likely weaken further over the next few days as it slowly moves through the Atlantic.

It currently holds no hazards for land.

Closer to land and areas with low pressure could gain some tropical characteristics over the next few days as it slowly drifts closer to the Carolinas.

This will bring impacts to our local beaches, with high seas and dangerous rip currents.

In addition, it could help bring in some drier weather in Central Florida.

weather 09/14

Channel 9 metrologist Kassandra Crimi said there is a forecast of lower rain chances tomorrow and Monday due to this system.

