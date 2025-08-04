Florida 14-year-old accused of killing his parents, calling police from church

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen is accused of killing his parents before reporting the shooting to law enforcement.

Deputies said 14-year-old Trevor Lee was arrested after shooting his parents to death inside their Middleburg home.

Trevor Lee called 911 to report the shooting and he was waiting for police to arrive at a nearby church.

First responders arrived at his parents’ home on Silver Point in the Fleming Island area where David Lee, 44, and Brandi Smith, 45, were found dead inside.

Trevor Lee was located at a nearby church parking lot and was taken into custody without incident.

Trevor Lee has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that this appears to be an isolated, domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is active and ongoing, with detectives working to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed their deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected by this tragic event and thanked the community for their support and cooperation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

