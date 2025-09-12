ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating the potential harm caused by AI chatbots following the suicide of a Florida teenager.

Sewell Setzer, a 14-year-old from Florida, died by suicide, and his family claims he had an abusive relationship with a chatbot from Character AI.

In response, the FTC has reached out to multiple tech companies to inquire about the safety measures they have in place for chatbots.

A recent report indicates that over 70% of teenagers have formed relationships with AI chatbots, highlighting the growing prevalence of these interactions among young people.

