Florida 9-year-old vies for Youth Athlete award after hit-and-run coma recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sawyer Crawley, a 9-year-old from Florida, is competing for the National Youth Athlete of the Year award following his recovery from a hit-and-run incident.

Last January, Sawyer was hospitalized in a coma after the accident, but he has since recovered remarkably and gone back to playing soccer.

Sawyer Crawley currently leads the National Youth Athlete of the Year competition in his age group.

The recipient of this esteemed award will be showcased in a Sports Illustrated ad and awarded $25,000 in cash.

