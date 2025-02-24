WATCH: Florida alligator seen crossing road with large turtle in its mouth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Some wildlife teams in Florida caught something on camera that you don’t see every day.

Crews at a wildlife refuge in Palm Beach County spotted a gator walking across a road with a turtle latched in its teeth.

Some people online have joked that the gator was helping the turtle cross the road.

However, turtles can also be part of their diet.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group