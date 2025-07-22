Florida arrest sparks debate over use of force

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lawmakers and attorneys are raising concerns over a violent arrest in Jacksonville involving the Sheriff’s Office, where deputies were seen punching a man during a traffic stop in February.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released body-camera footage of the incident, maintaining that the officers involved did not commit any criminal acts.

The suspect, 22-year-old William McNeil, also captured video of the encounter, which shows him arguing with officers before one breaks his window, punches him, and pulls him from the car, hitting him again.

“There absolutely was force used by the arresting officers and yes that force is ugly. Just because that force is ugly does not mean it’s unlawful,” said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

The incident began when an officer pulled McNeil over for not having his lights on in the rain.

McNeil then locked himself inside the vehicle as the officer repeatedly ordered him to exit the car.

In the police report, an officer claimed McNeil was reaching for a knife, a claim that McNeil’s lawyers deny. McNeil states that the arrest left him with a chipped tooth and wounds requiring nine stitches.

Despite the deputies being cleared of criminal charges, an internal investigation into their conduct is ongoing.

The release of the body-camera footage and the ongoing internal investigation highlight the complexity of the incident, as differing narratives emerge from the videos and statements involved.

