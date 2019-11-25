0 Florida authorities bust organized retail theft scheme spanning 23 counties

ORLANDO - Florida Department of Law Enforcement has dismantled an "elaborate" retail theft scheme spanning multiple states, including 23 counties in Florida, and totaling more than $300,000.

Three of the suspects are from the Orlando area. They allegedly printed their own barcodes and placed them on more expensive items.

The scheme took place at multiple department stores, including Home Depot and Target.

Gwendolyn Walker, 53, of Orlando was arrested Friday and charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, authorities announced Monday during a news conference.

Walker was booked into Orange County Jail.

TRENDING NOW:

The suspected ringleader is Usman Ali of South Florida. Ali was arrested Friday and charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and grand theft. Ali was booked into the Broward County Jail.

Rand Clark, 58, also of Orlando, was arrested in September for a theft that occurred in a Home Depot.

Authorities are still looking for Keith Conyers, 56, of Orlando, and Harold Wilson, 62, of Miami. Both are wanted on racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges stemming from the investigation.

Authorities release the photos of those involved in an "elaborate" theft scheme that spans 23 counties in Florida and other states. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

One suspect would place the barcodes on the items and leave them in a cart in the store, then another would purchase the items at the fraudulent price, according to investigators.

"They would put the barcode on the big box that came with 10 or 15 and paid the price of one," FDLE Special Agent Supervisor Daniel Warren said. "And we're talking to our federal partners to see if it would rise to the level of a federal prosecution as well."

Lee Massie, FDLE special agent in charge, said the numbers in the case are "astounding."

The investigation began in May after FDLE was contacted by a Home Depot about a barcode-switch scam. Some of the items that were stolen include Nicorette gum, Rogaine and pet medications.

"Organized retail crime is a serious and growing problem for the retail industry," Mike Combs, director of Home Depot Investigations, said in a news release. "We're grateful to partner with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to track this group and end their multi-state operation."

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.