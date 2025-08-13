Florida bans 7-oh, a synthetic drug from kratom, amid public health concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida officials have taken emergency action to ban 7-OH, a synthetic drug extracted from kratom, by reclassifying it as a Schedule I controlled substance.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that an emergency rule has been filed to classify isolated and/or concentrated 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) as a Schedule I controlled substance in Florida.

This rule, which takes effect immediately, makes it illegal to sell, possess, or distribute any isolated or concentrated form of 7-OH in the state.

“Due to the danger posed to the public, Florida is taking 7-OH off the shelves immediately. This dangerous substance is being marketed to teens and young adults and has a high potential for abuse and death,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Dr. Martin Makary stated, “It is an opioid and it is scientifically meeting criteria of being an opioid but you can go into almost any vape store on the corner and buy it like a cup of coffee.”

State leaders met at Tampa General this afternoon to discuss the dangers of 7-OH.

Officials say it has been touted as healthy, but it will now be considered a controlled substance like heroin or LSD. The emergency order will ban sales of 7-OH in thousands of retail stores across Florida, according to state officials.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group