Youth program director accused of luring child online

MAITLAND, Fla. — Based on the arrest affidavit from Orange County Corrections, Terrance Perkins, who is the Director of Camps and Youth Programs at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Maitland, faces five felony charges.

The report lists that Perkins faces charges including obscene communication, solicitation of a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.

The charges were filed by the Orlando Police Department and are related to an incident that occurred on April 8.

Perkins is currently awaiting trial and Channel 9 will provide additional updates as they come in.

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