Suspect in deadly California fireworks explosion apprehended in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Kenneth Chee was arrested in Orange County at Hollywood Studios, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the sheriff’s office. He is linked to an explosion in Esparto, California, that killed seven people last July.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the deadly fireworks explosion. Chee is currently behind bars, facing 16 felony charges, including murder.

The arrests were carried out under a warrant issued by Yolo County, California.

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