Florida-based airline Silver Airways ends operations effective immediately

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Florida-based airline Silver Airways announced it has ended its operations effective immediately.

The airline said a bankruptcy deal to sell its assets fell apart, forcing it to end service in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.

The company is urging customers not to go to the airport.

Officials said all credit card purchases should be refunded through the credit card company or travel agency.

Silver Airways was founded in 2011 and was headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

