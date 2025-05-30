Florida camp offers summer haven for those with special needs

APOPKA, Fla. — Nestled within the serene Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka, Camp Thunderbird offers a traditional summer camp experience tailored for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Operated by Quest Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people with developmental disabilities for more than 60 years, the camp provides both children and adults the opportunity to engage in activities like swimming, canoeing, archery and arts and crafts in a safe and inclusive environment.

“I have fun at camp, and I like coming here because it’s a kind of fun,” said longtime camper Roberto Perez.

Having attended for over seven years, Perez emphasized the camp’s significance in his life, saying, “It allows me to do everything I want, like go swimming, play games, do art.”

Camp director Faye Murphy highlighted the camp’s commitment to accessibility, saying “We pride ourselves on making sure that all of our activities are accessible... we really do try to pride ourselves on making it accessible to everybody.”

This ensures that campers of all abilities can participate fully in the camp’s offerings.

Selecting the appropriate summer camp for a family member with special needs involves careful consideration. Here are some tips to guide your decision:

Assess interests and needs: Ensure the camp’s activities align with your loved one’s interests and any specific requirements they may have.

Verify accreditation: Look for camps accredited by recognized organizations, such as the American Camp Association, which indicates adherence to safety and quality standards.

Confirm medical support: Check if the camp has trained medical staff and can accommodate special needs.

Engage in decision-making: Involve your loved one in the selection process to ensure they feel comfortable and excited about the camp experience.

Camp Thunderbird offers both day and overnight sessions for children and adults, providing a safe and inclusive environment for all. For more information about Camp Thunderbird, including registration details and financial aid options, visit its official website.

