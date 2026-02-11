Florida CFO presents $505K to Volusia County for immigration jail operations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia presented $505,789.48 in state reimbursement funding to Volusia County on Wednesday morning. The funds are designated to support detention operations involving immigration-related cases at the Branch Jail.

The presentation took place at the Volusia County Beach Safety Headquarters as part of the State Board of Immigration Enforcement’s Local Law Enforcement Immigration Grant Program. The program reimburses local agencies for costs associated with assisting federal immigration authorities.

The funding covers expenses for specialized training of correctional officers and the housing of individuals detained on immigration-related matters. It also supports investments in equipment and security enhancements within the jail facility.

Volusia County participates in the federal 287(g) program. This program allows trained and credentialed correctional officers to coordinate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to perform designated enforcement functions.

The reimbursement supports safety measures in housing areas that require extra monitoring and screening. In addition to the Volusia County grant, Ingoglia presented ceremonial checks to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and several municipal police departments.

©2026 Cox Media Group