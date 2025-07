TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new law is changing how some drivers will use high-occupancy vehicle lanes in Florida.

State leaders updated the rules on HOV lanes so that there are no longer passenger requirements during weekday morning and evening rush hours,

Also, single drivers can use any vehicle in these lanes instead of just hybrids and electric vehicles.

