Florida college leaders concerned over possible changes to student EASE grants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Private college leaders in Florida are concerned about a House plan that could limit access to the Effective Access to Student Education (EASE) grant.

EASE gives some private school students $3,500 toward tuition.

Under the proposal, schools would have to meet new benchmarks like graduation rates and cost of attendance.

Potentially impacting more than 21,000 students statewide.

“The purpose of EASE was to create access for students to go into our institutions, because the publics can’t serve every student in Florida, and they can’t produce every degree that Florida needs,” said Independent Colleges & Universities of Florida President Bob Boyd.

The House and Senate will start negotiations on their budget plans starting Wednesday.

