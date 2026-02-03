Florida could scrap yellow license plate stickers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposal to do away with those yellow registration stickers on Florida license plates is moving through the state legislature.

The measure would replace the physical decals with a digital system for recording vehicle renewals.

Officials in Miami-Dade estimate the shift to a paperless system could save the county tax collector’s office approximately $2.5 million a year.

The proposal comes as license plate readers have become more common, allowing police to verify vehicle registration without relying on visual stickers.

The proposal is currently advancing through the legislative committee process.

It has already cleared multiple hurdles as lawmakers consider the shift toward a fully digital registration database for the state’s millions of drivers.

The bill has one more committee stop scheduled before it can be heard on the House floor.

If approved there, it will move forward in the legislative process for final consideration.

