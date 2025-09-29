Local

Florida death row inmate asks SCOTUS to consider his abuse at Dozier school

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
STARKE, Fla. — A man set to be executed Tuesday is making a final plea to spare his life.

Attorneys for convicted killer Victor Tony Jones asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the abuse he suffered as a child at the notorious Dozier Reform School for Boys.

An analysis by the Marshall Project this year found that at least 34 boys who attended Dozier were later sentenced to death in Florida.

Jones is convicted of killing a husband and wife during a robbery in 1990 in Miami-Dade County.

