Florida death row inmate Markeith Loyd to appear in Orange County court Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Convicted killer Markeith Loyd will be back in an Orange County courtroom.

Loyd is serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd is also on death row for the 2017 murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Read: Cop killer Markeith Loyd files appeal with US Supreme Court

Earlier this year, Loyd filed a motion requesting new representation.

His competency hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Read: ‘It is so ordered’: Florida Supreme Court affirms Markeith Loyd’s convictions, death sentence

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

