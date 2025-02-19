Florida Democrats file legislation to overturn abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In an announcement today, Florida Democrats filed legislation to overturn the 6-week abortion ban that went into effect May 1st of last year.

This comes after voters failed to overturn the ban during the 2024 election, as the measure did not reach the 60% needed to overturn the law.

Senator Tracie Davis (D) introduced new wording to the bill that would eliminate the 6-week ban and would change abortion availability up until viability.

Viability is considered around the 24-week mark of pregnancy.

Driskell, a Tampa Democrat, says, “I understand the obvious math, which is that the Democrats are in the minority, and unfortunately, we don’t have the numbers that we need to pass this on our own.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who staunchly opposed Amendment 4 during the last election cycle, recently said, “Look, we’ve been able to save lives, and you know that matters to a lot of people.”

This comes after Florida reported a 28% drop in abortion rates after the six-week ban was enacted.

