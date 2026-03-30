Florida deputies rescue bald eagle from alligator-infested canal

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Florida deputies rescued a bald eagle after it crashed and became stranded in an alligator-inhabited canal.

The rescue took place in Martin County after the eagle failed to return to flight from a residential yard.

Deputies waded into the canal to secure the bird as it drifted away from the shore.

The eagle was transported to a local wildlife hospital, where it remains in stable condition with a significant wing injury.

The incident began when a resident reported that a large bald eagle had crash-landed in their yard.

While the bird attempted to take flight again, it instead ended up in a nearby canal known to be a habitat for large alligators.

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