Florida deputy released from hospital after being run over by fleeing driver

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida deputy who was seriously hurt by a driver continues to recover from his injuries.

Hillsborough County Deputy Kalin Hall was hospitalized after he was hit Friday by a driver who sped off from a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of the incident.

“The vehicle is fleeing at a high rate of speed. He ran over me,” Hall said in the video.

The sheriff’s office says the driver left Deputy Hall on the road with a fractured leg.

Deputies shared an update over the weekend, saying Hall has been discharged by Tampa General Hospital.

“That driver had no regard for human life at that moment and fled the scene,” said Frank Losat with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputy Hall called for backup. Numerous sheriff’s office personnel along with Tampa Police Department responded for assistance.”

Detectives found the vehicle abandoned about a mile away.

Officials said they have identified the owner, but the investigation is ongoing.

