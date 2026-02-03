Florida DOT returns to normal after cold snap, 14 salt trucks on standby

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced that staffing levels have returned to normal after the agency deployed extra crews to manage potential issues during a cold weather snap.

The department maintained reinforcements and had 14 spray rigs on standby to salt roads across the region.

According to the agency, while the rigs were ready to be deployed, the weather remained stable enough that the reinforcements were not called into action.

Following the weather event, inquiries were made to the Florida Department of Transportation regarding the total quantity of salt purchased for the freeze.

The agency was also asked to clarify its upcoming plans for managing similar weather conditions moving forward.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

