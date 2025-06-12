Florida driver chases teen on e-bike down multiuse path, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast woman is facing multiple charges after deputies say she drove her car along a multiuse path to chase down a teenager on an electric bicycle.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call on June 7 about a woman driving a sport utility vehicle who was chasing the 14-year-old down a multiuse path for pedestrians and bicyclists along Pine Lakes Parkway.

Deputies say the 911 caller cut off the woman at Pine Lakes Parkway and Woodhaven Drive, giving the teen time to get away.

The chase was recorded by another driver. That and the vehicle information given by the caller helped helped identify the woman as Julia Kalthof, 65.

Deputies say during questioning, Kalthof confessed to chasing the teen because she was angry that he was riding his e-bike too fast. She said she wanted to find out where he lived so she could speak to his parents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, deputies say the victim told them he feared for his life because Kalthof screamed at him, cut him off and almost hit him.

The victim also gave them video of the chase.

Kalthof was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and reckless driving. She was also given a traffic citation for driving along the multiuse path.

Kalthof was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she was later released on $3,000 bail.

“This woman caused a dangerous situation with her reckless and aggressive behavior and could have seriously hurt or killed not just the child she was chasing, but anyone who happened to be walking or biking on that path,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I’m thankful that nobody was hurt, or she could be facing even more serious charges. I also want to thank the bystander who stopped a dangerous situation and called 911 so that our deputies could handle it, conduct their investigation, and arrest this driver who clearly needs anger management.”

“E-bikes are becoming more and more prevalent in Palm Coast, and the riders need to control their speed and recklessness too,” Staly added. “The legislature needs to give us the new laws to address the behavior of these riders, such as limiting the allowed speed riders can go, just like cars.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group