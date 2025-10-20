Florida driver hits 3 children who ran across road, killing 7-year-old girl, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three children that were hit by a driver in Tampa.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday on North 56th Street at Society Park Boulevard.

Troopers said a 34-year-old man driving in a Chevy Silverado struck three juveniles that were crossing the road.

Investigators said an 11-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital, while a 7-year-old girl was critically injured and later died.

The identities of the driver and the juveniles have not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group