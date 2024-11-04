Florida Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Ethics Commission has dismissed the complaint against Orange County commissioner Mayra Uribe, citing a “lack of legal sufficiency”.

Attorney Christian Waugh filed the complaint in August, alleging that Uribe misused her position with her office’s relationship with All-Star Dads, a charity run by her husband, Kevin Sutton.

In the complaint, he points to an office space at 3520 South Orange Avenue. It’s the headquarters for Commissioner Mayra Uribe’s campaign and, according to the charity’s Facebook page, the office for her husband’s charity, All-Star Dads.

Waugh argues in the complaint to the Ethics Commission that Uribe is violating Chapter 112 of the Florida statute by partnering with a charity her husband runs. He claims she’s bolstering her household income.

Read: Multiple vehicle crashes on the Turnpike causes roadblock

Channel 9 received documents on Sunday that show that the Ethics Commission said there was no indication in the complaint that the events were held specifically for the non-profit.

Uribe and her husband always maintained they have done nothing wrong, and it was all political.

“It’s all assumptions. There’s no proof,” Uribe told 9 Investigates.

Read: Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen has been declared

Mayra Uribe argues all claims made in the complaint are false.

She said the charity had already vacated the property when her campaign moved in. She showed Channel 9 the inside of the office, where there were campaign signs and shirts. She provided documents showing her campaign has been paying the rent.

In the complaint, Waugh points to flyer after flyer, where Uribe shares toy drives, backpack drives, and more community events her office organized. The flyers list sponsors like Zaxby’s and the Sheriff’s Office, but also the same charity, All-Star Dads, run by Uribe’s husband, Kevin Sutton.

Read: Bill Clinton, Rick Scott rally voters as early voting closes in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group