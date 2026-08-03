Florida gas prices drop to average $3.826 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. — The average price for regular unleaded gas in Florida has dropped to $3.826 per gallon today, according to AAA. This overall average across the state is 14 cents lower than last week, bringing some relief to drivers.

Channel 9 is monitoring how the war impacts local gas prices, which continue to fall statewide. The decrease on Monday, Aug. 3, is part of a broader downward trend seen in several major Florida cities.

The Melbourne-Titusville area reported the lowest average among central Florida regions at $3.75 per gallon. This price reflects an 18-cent decrease from the previous week.

Drivers in Orlando are paying an average of $3.78 per gallon, which is also down from last week.

In Daytona Beach, regular fuel costs an average of $3.82 per gallon. This is the same as the statewide average and is 16 cents lower than last week.

While regular unleaded prices have declined, other fuel grades remain higher across the state. Mid-grade fuel is averaging $4.267 per gallon and premium gas is $4.606 per gallon.

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