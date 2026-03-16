Florida gas prices hit 2.5-year high, AAA warns of further increases

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prices at the pump have put a noticeable strain on wallets over the past few weeks.

AAA reported on Sunday that gas prices in Florida were at their highest in more than two and a half years.

In just 12 days, they rose 84 cents, reaching a state average of $3.72 per gallon, marking the highest daily average since August 2023.

To put it in practical terms, you’ll add about $12 to the cost of filling up your average-sized gas tank compared to about two weeks ago.

And the auto club said things could get worse.

The surge in fuel prices follows extreme volatility in global markets since the start of a conflict involving Iran.

During the first week of that conflict, the U.S. price of oil increased by 36%, or $23.88 per barrel. Concerns regarding global supply disruptions and instability in major oil shipping routes have continued to drive these costs.

FILE IMAGE: Oil barrels During the first week of the Iran conflict, AAA says the U.S. price of oil increased by nearly $24 per barrel.

“Florida drivers may see another round of price hikes in the coming days as stations adjust to rising wholesale costs,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said. “How high prices ultimately go, will depend on how long this conflict continues and whether there are further effects on global fuel supplies,” he added.

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